Watch live: Boeing Starliner leaves space station without its crew
Watch live as Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft undocks from the International Space Station and begins its return to Earth on Friday evening.
The spacescraft will be returning uncrewed, leaving behind the two NASA astronauts that it took to the space station three months ago. Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore’s stays have been extended due to issues with the spacecraft.
The Starliner is set to undock at 5:04pm local Houston time. It will land in New Mexico about six hours later.
The trip back to earth is expected to be uneventful.
