Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
PodcastsNewsletters
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

UAB football player accused of stabbing 2 teammates before game

The University of Alabama at Birmingham says a football player stabbed two teammates Saturday morning

Via AP news wire
Saturday 22 November 2025 17:35 EST
UAB Players Stabbed Football
UAB Players Stabbed Football

A University of Alabama at Birmingham football player stabbed two teammates Saturday morning, hours before the team's game against the University of South Florida, the university said in a statement.

Both wounded players were in stable condition, and the teammate suspected of stabbing them was in custody, the statement said. The university did not release the names of the players involved.

The stabbing occurred on campus at the Football Operations Building.

The team elected to play the afternoon game at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, where 29 players were being honored on Senior Day.

“UAB’s top priority remains the safety and well-being of all of our students,” the statement said.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in