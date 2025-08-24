Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Tropical Storm Fernand passing well east of Bermuda, no threat to land

Tropical Storm Fernand is strengthening over open Atlantic waters as it churns well east of Bermuda

Via AP news wire
Sunday 24 August 2025 18:35 EDT
Tropical Weather
Tropical Weather

Tropical Storm Fernand strengthened Sunday over open waters of the central Atlantic, moving well east of Bermuda.

The Miami-based National Hurricane Center reported Fernand was located some 295 miles (475 kilometers) east of Bermuda by late Sunday afternoon. It had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph) and was headed north-northeast at 13 mph (20 kph).

The hurricane center said Fernand was expected to begin curling more to the northeast in coming hours as it moves away from Bermuda. Further strengthening is expected though forecasters said Fernand would likely begin to weaken on Tuesday.

No coastal watches or warnings are in effect as the storm moves over open waters far from land.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in