Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Berlin airport cancels flights ahead of Monday strike. 10 other airports could see disruptions

Berlin’s airport has canceled all of its flights for Monday ahead of a labor union strike that is expected to impact thousands of flights at 11 airports across Germany

Stefanie Dazio
Friday 07 March 2025 09:32 EST
Germany-Airport Strike
Germany-Airport Strike ((c) Copyright 2023, dpa (www.dpa.de). Alle Rechte vorbehalten)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.

At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.

Berlin's airport has canceled all of its flights for Monday ahead of a labor union strike that is expected to impact thousands of flights at 11 airports across Germany.

The ver.di union representing airport ground staff announced the strike Friday to give travelers time to prepare. It said workers will walk out at the airports in Munich, Stuttgart, Frankfurt/Main, Cologne/Bonn, Düsseldorf, Dortmund, Hanover, Bremen, Hamburg, Berlin-Brandenburg and Leipzig-Halle.

Hundreds of thousands of travelers could see delays or cancelations of their flights.

The union’s negotiators demand better working conditions, higher wages and additional days off, among other things.

In addition to massive travel disruptions, the strike could also have a major economic impact on hotels, restaurants and retailers, according to airport association ADV.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in