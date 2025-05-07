New German government plans to boost border controls to curb migration

Germany’s new government said Wednesday it will start increasing border controls to clamp down on migration.
Germany’s new Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said that more police would be sent to the country’s borders to reduce the number of “illegal migrants." He said Germany would not close the borders altogether, but that some asylum-seekers may be rejected at the border — something the previous government had refused to do.
The country’s new Chancellor Friedrich Merz had vowed to toughen the country's migration policy during his election campaign.
