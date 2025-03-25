Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Israeli legislators pass state budget in a move that shores up Netanyahu's government

Israel’s parliament has passed a state budget in a move that shores up Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s governing coalition

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 25 March 2025 08:24 EDT
Israel Palestinians
Israel Palestinians

Israel’s parliament passed a state budget on Tuesday, a move that shores up Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s governing coalition.

The budget’s passing could grant Netanyahu months of political stability at a time when he faces serious public pressure over the war in Gaza and other contentious government decisions.

The budget vote was seen as a key test for Netanyahu’s coalition, which is made up of ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox parties. They had demanded and largely received hefty sums for their constituents in exchange for support for the funding package.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in