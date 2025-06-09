2 people killed in shooting on Las Vegas Strip near Bellagio fountains, police say
Police are investigating the gunshot deaths of two people on the Las Vegas strip
Two people were shot and killed late Sunday on the Las Vegas Strip, not far from the landmark Bellagio fountains, in what authorities said was being investigated as an “isolated incident” between people who knew each other.
Las Vegas police Undersheriff Andrew Walsh told reporters in a briefing that a possible suspect had been identified and that investigators were working to find and apprehend that person. Walsh said the suspect and at least one of the victims had been feuding on social media.
Officers on patrol heard gunfire and then found two people lying on the sidewalk, Walsh said. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Police didn't immediately identify them.
The shooting happened on one of the busiest stretches of the Strip. The dancing Bellagio fountains, which soar up to 460 feet (140 meters) into the air, play every 15 minutes on the weekends between 8 p.m. and midnight.