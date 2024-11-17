Tropical Storm Sara nears landfall in Belize after drenching Honduras
Tropical Storm Sara is nearing landfall in Belize, where forecasters expect heavy rain to cause life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Tropical Storm Sara on Sunday neared landfall in Belize, where forecasters expect heavy rain to cause life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides.
The storm’s center was expected to make landfall in Belize in the late morning or around midday, according to the Miami-based National Hurricane Center. This comes after Sara drenched the northern coast of Honduras, where it stalled since Friday, swelling rivers and trapping some people at home.
The Hurricane Center’s tropical storm warning as of Sunday included Honduras’ Bay Islands as well as the country’s northern coast from Punta Castilla to its border with Guatemala; the Caribbean coast of Guatemala; Belize’s coast and northward into the coast of Mexico’s state of Quintana Roo, from Chetumal to Puerto Costa Maya.
The storm could drop up to 10 inches (25 cm) of rain across the area, with localized totals reaching 15 inches (38 cm), through early next week. The conditions “will result in areas of flash flooding, perhaps significant, along with the potential of mudslides,” according to the Hurricane Center.
“A storm surge could raise water levels by as much as 1 to 3 feet above ground level near and to the north of where the center of Sara crosses the coast of Belize,” the center said Sunday. “Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves.”