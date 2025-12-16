Former Lebanese minister ordered released on $100,000 bail amid financial crime allegations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lebanon ’s judicial authorities ordered the release on $100,000 bail Tuesday of a former economy minister who had been in detention for months over alleged financial crimes, officials said.

Amin Salam, who was detained in June, will be banned for traveling for six months as the investigation continues. He will stand trial once his case is ready at the Beirut Criminal Court, four judicial officials said.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, said Salam paid the bail and should be set free in the coming hours.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported the order of Salam’s release and the bail amount without giving further details.

Salam had been charged with forgery, embezzlement and misuse of public funds. Local media said at the time it was related to alleged extortion of private insurance companies and using funds from a committee that supervises those companies for his own expenses.

Salam had denied the charges.

Salam was economy minister for over three years. He was appointed in 2021 at a time when Lebanon’s economy had plummeted and the country was plagued by severe power outages, fuel shortages and stark food inflation.

Lebanon has been trying to reform its battered economy, which for decades has been rife with profiteering.