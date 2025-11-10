Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Lebanese authorities release son of late Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi on bail

Via AP news wire
Monday 10 November 2025 11:52 EST
Lebanon Libya
Lebanon Libya (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Lebanese authorities released the son of late Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi on Monday after he paid a $900,000 bail, ending his 10-year detention for allegedly withholding information about a missing Lebanese cleric, security officials and a member of his defense team said.

One of Hannibal Gadhafi’s lawyers, Charbel Milad al-Khoury, told The Associated Press that Gadhafi was released Monday evening after necessary paperwork was finished. Two security officials, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, also confirmed that Gadhafi was set free.

The release came days after Lebanese authorities lifted a travel ban and reduced the bail for Hannibal Gadhafi, paving the way for his release.

