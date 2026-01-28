Japan's last pair of pandas have arrived back in China

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Japan's last pair of pandas have returned to China, leaving Japan without the lovable bears for the first time in half a century.

The bears are heading back as diplomatic relations between the two countries are at their lowest point in years over the new Japanese Prime Minister’s stance on Taiwan, an island Beijing claims as its own, making it unlikely that there will be replacement bears.

The twins Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei have an adoring fan base in Japan, where thousands of people flocked to Tokyo’s Ueno Zoo ahead of their departure.

China first sent pandas to Japan in 1972, a gift meant to mark the normalization of diplomatic ties between the two neighbors. Beijing has long used the bears as a diplomatic tool: a sign of good will and an extension of the country's soft power, and one that it can retract when bilateral relationships turn adversarial.

Images from state broadcaster CCTV, showed the two pandas, Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei, arriving in crates in southwestern China's Sichuan province, where they will stay in quarantine at the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda.

The pandas arrived safely early Wednesday morning, the conservation center said in a statement.

Xiao Xiao and his sister Lei Lei were born in Tokyo's Ueno Zoo in 2021. While Beijing lends pandas to other countries, it maintains ownership over the animals, including new cubs.