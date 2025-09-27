Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Early-morning earthquake injures 11 in northwest China's Gansu province

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake has struck northwest China's Gansu province, scattering roof tiles and knocking over houses

Via AP news wire
Saturday 27 September 2025 09:52 EDT

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake scattered roof tiles and knocked over houses Saturday in northwest China's Gansu province, state media said.

Eleven people were taken to area hospitals with injuries, state broadcaster CCTV said. Five of the six people brought to one hospital were admitted for further treatment, the official Xinhua News Agency said. They were in stable condition.

The earthquake struck at 5:49 a.m. in Longxi county at a relatively shallow depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles), the Chinese government earthquake center said. The epicenter was about 140 kilometers (87 miles) southeast of Lanzhou, the provincial capital.

Seventeen houses were destroyed and more than 3,500 residential buildings were damaged, state media said. About 7,800 people in Longxi and Zhangxian counties have been relocated.

Videos posted online by state media showed emergency workers using shovels to clear bricks and other rubble. Some sections of a road were strewn with rocks and other debris, but traffic was flowing, Xinhua said.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in