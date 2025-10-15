Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Photos show polar bears chilling at home in abandoned Russian research station

Vadim Makhorov
Wednesday 15 October 2025 10:18 EDT

Polar bears that have taken over an abandoned polar research station off Russia’s far eastern coast were intimately captured in drone footage by Vadim Makhorov. The photographer was filming the landscape of Kolyuchin Island during a cruise in the Chukchi Sea in September, when he noticed polar bears using one of the abandoned buildings as a shelter. The small island is about 11 kilometers (nearly 7 miles) off the northern coast of the Chukotka Peninsula, which faces Alaska across the Bering Strait. “Bears are no strangers to the feeling of comfort and coziness,” Makhorov said in a social media post. “They perceive homes as shelter.”

__

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in