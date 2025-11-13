France honors the victims of the Paris attacks' night of terror 10 years on

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Coordinated terrorist attacks turned Paris into a theater of blood and calamity 10 years ago Thursday, with gunfire on café terraces, explosions by a stadium and a nighttime massacre at the Bataclan concert hall leaving 132 people dead and hundreds injured.

Many families measure time as “before” and “after” the attacks. The night reshaped France’s sense of safety and purpose, hardening security while deepening a civic reflex for solidarity that endures a decade on.

Paris is marking the Thursday anniversary with a sequence of tributes led by President Emmanuel Macron and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo at each attack site: the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, then the cafés and restaurants in the 10th and 11th arrondissements, and finally the Bataclan, with a minute of silence before each memorial plaque. Parents, partners and friends of victims will stand closest to the plaques, officials said.

At Place de la République, Parisians are invited to leave candles, flowers and notes at the foot of the statue of national symbol Marianne, as in 2015, and to follow the ceremonies on a giant screen. Children are expected to come with parents to light candles and lay flowers — small, familiar gestures that turn the square into shared memory. City officials asked the public to keep gatherings calm and give families space at the memorials.

The commemorations will culminate with the Jardin du 13-Novembre, a new memorial garden opposite City Hall. Conceived with victims’ associations, it bears the 132 names of those killed on granite stelae, with plantings that echo the attack sites and benches for reflection. Designers added small signs of life — bird baths, nesting boxes, shade — for children at the request of families. The ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m. and will be attended by Macron and Hidalgo.

The Eiffel Tower is to be lit in the colors of the French flag after nightfall. The French soccer federation will observe a minute of silence and other tributes at France’s World Cup qualifier against Ukraine at the Parc des Princes.

On Nov. 13, 2015 — a Friday — nine Islamic State group gunmen and suicide bombers struck within minutes of one another. Suicide bombers detonated outside the Stade de France; gunmen sprayed bullets across café terraces; and three attackers stormed the Bataclan at 9:47 p.m., killing 90 people before police ended the siege. Two survivors who later died by suicide have since been recognized among the victims.

For survivors, the date reopens wounds.

“The 10th anniversary is here and emotions and tension are everywhere for us survivors,” said Arthur Dénouveaux, who escaped the Bataclan and leads the Life for Paris association. “You never fully heal. You just learn to live differently.”

Many describe a second task after grief: rebuilding the ordinary — work, friendship, noise — without flinching.

A 2021–2022 trial ended with life imprisonment without parole for Salah Abdeslam, the lone surviving assailant, and convictions for 19 others. For many, accountability did not erase the strain of trauma or the daily work of recovery; it clarified what must be protected.

As names are read and wreaths laid, the message from officials and families is consistent: remember the victims, honor the responders, and preserve the ordinary pleasures the attackers meant to destroy.

The goal, planners say, is simple: grief without spectacle, memory with room for the living.