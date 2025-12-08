Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Syrians celebrate a year after Bashar Assad’s fall, in photos

The Associated Press
Monday 08 December 2025 02:21 EST

As celebrations kicked off marking the first anniversary on Monday of the ousting of former President Bashar Assad’s regime, Syrians are still struggling to heal after the dynasty’s repressive 50-year rule and a 14-year civil war that killed an estimated half-million people, displaced millions more and left the country battered and divided.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

