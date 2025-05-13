Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

AP PHOTOS: The Eurovision Song Contest is back

Martin Meissner
Tuesday 13 May 2025 16:40 EDT

Eurovision has officially started, with the first round of semi-finals held Tuesday in the Swiss city of Basel.

The contest is a week of power pop and outrageous outfits that culminates in the final of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday night. Competitors representing 37 countries are competing in one of the world’s biggest spectacles.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

___ For more coverage of this year's Eurovision contest, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/eurovision-song-contest

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in