Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Coldplay teaming with Barcelona for next clasico against Real Madrid

Barcelona soccer team will wear special edition shirts with a logo of pop rock band Coldplay on their fronts for the upcoming clasico against Real Madrid

Via AP news wire
Thursday 17 October 2024 05:43

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.

The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.

Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference.

Barcelona soccer team will wear special edition shirts with a logo of pop rock band Coldplay on their fronts for the upcoming clasico against Real Madrid.

Hansi Flick’s team will wear the shirts when it visits Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Oct. 26. Barcelona women’s team will also wear them for a Spanish league game against Eibar on Nov. 2.

The club is also launching versions of the shirts for sale in limited editions. The proceeds will be donated to a project by UNHCR/ACNUR and the Barça Foundation to help fight the impact of climate change in refugee camps in Uganda.

Barcelona has put the names of popular music artists on its shirt for clasicos in recent seasons since teaming up with music streaming service Spotify, which sponsors both the team’s shirts and the Camp Nou stadium. Those artists include The Rolling Stones, Rosalía and Drake.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in