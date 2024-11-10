Tennis Channel takes Jon Wertheim off the air for comment about Wimbledon champ Barbora Krejcikova

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Tennis Channel took analyst Jon Wertheim off the air “indefinitely” after Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova called him out on social media for what she called “coverage that focused on my appearance rather than my performance.”

The network said in a statement posted online Sunday that Wertheim made “an inappropriate comment” and it “holds its employees to a standard of respectfulness for others at all times, a standard that was not met in this moment.”

Wertheim posted an apology, acknowledging his “deeply regrettable comments off-air” that “inadvertently made it to live air.”

Krejcikova played last week in the WTA Finals, which were shown on Tennis Channel.

She is a 28-year-old from the Czech Republic who also won a Grand Slam singles title at the 2020 French Open and owns seven major doubles trophies, too.

“As an athlete who has dedicated herself to this sport, it was disappointing to see this type of unprofessional commentary. This isn’t the first time something like this is happening in sports world. I’ve often chosen not to speak up, but I believe it’s time to address the need for respect and professionalism in sports media,” Krejcikova wrote. “These moments distract from the true essence of sport and the dedication all athletes bring to the field. I love tennis deeply, and I want to see it represented in a way that honors the commitment we make to compete at this level.”

Wertheim also works for Sports Illustrated and is a “60 Minutes” correspondent.

