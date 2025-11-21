Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake in central Bangladesh kills at least 6 people

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake has shaken central Bangladesh, killing at least six people and leaving dozens injured

Friday 21 November 2025 04:09 EST
A 5.5-magnitude earthquake shook central Bangladesh on Friday, killing at least six people and leaving dozens injured, authorities said. Buildings in the country's capital, Dhaka, swayed in the temblor, sending panicked residents into the streets.

The quake hit at 10:38 a.m., with the epicenter in the Ghorashal area in Narsingdi district, about 25 kilometers (16 miles) from Dhaka. The U.S. Geological Survey said it had a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles).

Dhaka-based DBC Television reported that at least six people died in Bangladesh's capital; three from the collapse of a building roof and a wall, and three pedestrians when building railings fell on them in Dhaka.

According to the USGS, though northern and southeastern Bangladesh are seismically active regions due to interactions between the India and Eurasia plates, the country's central region is less active.

