Independent
Thai Air Force says 2 pilots killed in plane crash during training mission

Two Thai Air Force pilots have died in a plane crash during a training mission

Two Thai Air Force pilots were killed on Thursday when their aircraft crashed outside the northern city of Chiang Mai during a training mission, the military said.

The AT-6TH Wolverine light attack and reconnaissance plane went down in Chom Thong district, about 60 kilometers (37 miles) from Chiang Mai airport, in an military training area, spokesperson Air Marshal Jackkrit Thammavichai said.

The cause of the crash of the two-seater turboprop aircraft is under investigation.

Thailand recently acquired the fighter-trainer, which is produced in the United States by Beechcraft, a part of Textron Aviation. The Thai Air Force commissioned the final of its eight AT-6TH planes in September.

