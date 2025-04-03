Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

AP PHOTOS: Rescue dogs aid search efforts at site where Bangkok building collapsed after earthquake

Associated Press
Thursday 03 April 2025 01:42 EDT

Sahara, Safari, Lek, Lilly and Naree are among the rescue dogs working at the site of the building that collapsed in Bangkok following Friday's earthquake. They are part of a non-profit that works closely with the Thai government in disaster and humanitarian relief efforts.

The dogs’ main job is to climb onto the rubble, sniffing for signs of humans trapped underneath. After each operation, the canines bathe in an ice-cold bucket of water, are towel-dried and given a medical check. Their paws are inspected for scabs and cuts, and their eyes and ears and checked. They are then put in their respective kennels for a well-deserved rest.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

