Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

4 children and 2 adults are killed when fire rips through a house in Maryland

Authorities say four children and two adults were killed when fire ripped through a house in Charles County, Maryland

Via AP news wire
Monday 11 August 2025 10:41 EDT

A fire ripped through a house in Charles County, Maryland, on Sunday, killing four children and two adults, authorities said.

One person managed to escape the blaze reported around 8:40 a.m. at the home in Waldorf, about 55 miles (88 kilometers) south of Baltimore, WTOP-TV reported.

It took about 70 firefighters more than an hour to control the flames. One firefighter was hospitalized and another first responder was treated at the scene for unspecified injuries.

The cause of the fire was under investigation. Master Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver Alkire said the blaze originated on the right side of the home within an enclosed porch.

The ages and names of the victims were not released as of Sunday evening.

Alkire said officials didn't immediately know if the residence had working smoke alarms.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in