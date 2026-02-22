Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Stars arrive for the UK’s BAFTA film awards, in photos

Stars are convening Sunday for the British Academy Film Awards, a major awards season ceremony ahead of next month's Oscars.

Officially called the EE BAFTA Film Awards, the BAFTAs are chosen by thousands of members of the U.K. academy of industry professionals, with one – the Rising Star Award – selected by public vote from a shortlist of nominees.

Winners will take home a coveted bronze mask trophy.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

