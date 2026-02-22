Stars arrive for the UK’s BAFTA film awards, in photos
Bookmark
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks
Stars are convening Sunday for the British Academy Film Awards, a major awards season ceremony ahead of next month's Oscars.
Officially called the EE BAFTA Film Awards, the BAFTAs are chosen by thousands of members of the U.K. academy of industry professionals, with one – the Rising Star Award – selected by public vote from a shortlist of nominees.
Winners will take home a coveted bronze mask trophy.
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
Thank you for registering
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks