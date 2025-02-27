Austria is getting a new coalition government without far-right election winner
Three parties say they have reached a deal to form a new centrist Austrian government, five months after an election was won by a far-right party that later failed in an attempt to form an administration
Three parties announced Thursday that they have reached a deal to form a new centrist Austrian government, five months after an election was won by a far-right party that later failed in an attempt to form an administration.
A statement from the conservative Austrian People's Party, the center-left Social Democrats and the liberal Neos said they agreed on a program for a coalition after the longest post-election hiatus in post-World War II Austria.
The country's politicians broke a record of 129 days to form a new government that dated back to 1962.
New People's Party leader Christian Stocker is expected to become chancellor.