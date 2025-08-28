Triple Olympic gold medalist Jessica Fox undergoes kidney surgery, misses World Cup events

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Triple Olympic gold medalist Jessica Fox has undergone surgery to remove a tumor from her left kidney and says she won't compete in the remaining and canoe-kayak World Cup this year.

“It’s been a whirlwind over the last few weeks, but I’m all good, just a couple of gnarly new scars, a bit less kidney," said the 31-year-old Australian who won golds in the K1 and C1 races at Paris in 2024 and the C1 at the previous Tokyo Olympics.

Fox is the first female canoe slalomist to win three Olympic gold medals and the most decorated of all time — men or women — with six Olympic medals.

"I’m feeling positive and looking forward to heading home, focusing on recovery, and then building towards being back on the water again,” the Marseille, France-born Fox added in a statement issued Thursday by Paddle Australia.

The statement, which did not reveal if the tumor was cancerous, said Fox's procedure was successful “and, while she experienced some post-surgery complications, she is now recovering well and in good spirits.”

Australian Olympic Committee president Ian Chesterman said it has has been a difficult time for Fox, her family and for her support crew.

“But the one thing we know is that Jess is an incredibly resilient person and she has faced this latest challenge with her renowned determination and fight, just as you’d expect," Chesterman said. "We will now be cheering for her to make a full and speedy recovery and are looking forward to seeing her back on the water.”

