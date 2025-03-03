Australian navy rescues adventurer who hit a cyclone while rowing across the Pacific Ocean

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Australian warship on Monday rescued a Lithuanian solo rower who had encountered a tropical cyclone while attempting to cross the Pacific Ocean from California.

Aurimas Mockus was taken aboard Royal Australian Navy landing ship HMAS Choules, where he was undergoing a medical assessment, Vice Adm. Justin Jones said in a statement.

The 44-year-old adventurer had been stranded for three days in the Coral Sea around 740 kilometers (460 miles) east of the Queensland state coastal city of Mackay. He had rowed there in an enclosed boat nonstop from San Diego headed for the Queensland capital, Brisbane.

He began the 12,000-kilometer (7,500-mile) journey in October and was days away from Brisbane when he ran into the storm, which is forecast to cross the Australian coast within days.

Brisbane is 800 kilometers (500 miles) south of Mackay by air.

Mockus activated an emergency beacon on Friday after rowing into stormy seas and 80 kph (50 mph) winds generated by Tropical Cyclone Alfred, the Australian Maritime Safety Authority said in a statement.

The rescue authority sent a plane that made radio contact with Mockus on Saturday. Mockus reported he was “fatigued,” the authority said.

The warship is taking Mockus south beyond Brisbane to Sydney in New South Wales, the navy said.

The cyclone has continued to track south and on Monday was 450 kilometers (280 miles) east of Brisbane, authorities said.

The cyclone is forecast to turn west and cross the Australian coast on Thursday or Friday.

Mockus was attempting to become one of the few rowers who have crossed the Pacific alone and without stopping.

Brit Peter Bird arguably became the first in 1983. He rowed from San Francisco and was towed the final 48 kilometers (30 miles) to the Australian mainland. But he is considered to have rowed close enough to Australia to have made the crossing.

Fellow Brit John Beeden rowed from San Francisco to the Queensland city of Cairns in 2015 and is considered by some to have made the first successful crossing.

Australian Michelle Lee became the first woman to make the crossing in 2023, rowing from Ensenada in Mexico to Queensland's Port Douglas.

Another Australian, Tom Robinson, in 2022 attempted to become the youngest to across the Pacific, albeit with a break in the Cook Islands. He set out from Peru and spent 265 days at sea before he was rescued off Vanuatu in 2023.

A wave capsized the 24-year-old’s boat, leaving him clinging naked to the hull for 14 hours before he was rescued by a cruise ship that made a 200-kilometer (124-mile) detour to reach him.