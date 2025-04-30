Australian stands trial charged with murdering ex-husband's relatives with poisonous mushrooms

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Australian host of a weekend family lunch is on trial charged with murdering her estranged husband’s parents and an aunt and attempting to murder an uncle with poisonous mushrooms.

Prosecutor Nanette Rogers opened her case on Wednesday against Erin Patterson, 50, in the Victoria state Supreme Court. Patterson has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

She served meals of beef Wellington, mashed potato and green beans at her home in the rural town of Leongartha on July 29, 2023, Rogers said. Her guests included her parents-in-law Gail and Don Patterson, both 70, Gail Patterson’s sister Heather Wilkinson, 66, and Wilkinson’s husband, Ian Wilkinson, 68.

All four guests were hospitalized the next day with poisoning from death cap mushrooms, also known as amanita phalloides, that were added to the beef and pastry dish. Ian Wilkinson survived after a liver transplant.

Erin Patterson’s husband, Simon Patterson, 50, was also invited to the lunch but declined.

Attempted murder charges dropped

The jury was told on Tuesday that prosecutors had dropped three charges that Erin Patterson had attempted to murder her husband, whom she had been separated from since 2015.

Two weeks before the poisoning, Erin Patterson had invited her husband and his relatives to lunch while she was attending a Korumburra Baptist Church service where Ian Wilkinson was the pastor. Simon Patterson initially accepted the invitation.

“She said the purpose of the lunch was to discuss some medical issues that she had and to get advice about how to break it to the kids,” Rogers said.

“The accused said that it was important that the children were not present for the lunch,” Rogers added.

The Wilkinsons were surprised by the invitation because they’d never been to Erin Patterson’s large five-bedroom house.

Lunch guest puzzled by host's plate

When Heather Wilkinson was taken to the hospital the next morning, she told Simon Patterson she had been puzzled by Erin Patterson eating from a different plate that those served to the guests.

“I noticed that Erin put her food on a different plate to us. Her plate had colors on it. I wondered why that was. I’ve puzzled about it since lunch,” said Heather Wilkinson, according to the prosecution.

Simon Patterson told his aunt that his wife might have run out of plates.

Rogers told the jury that Erin Patterson fabricated an ovarian cancer diagnosis to explain why her children didn't attend the lunch.

“After the lunch, the accused announced that she had cancer and asked for advice on whether to tell the children or to keep it from them,” Rogers said.

“They had a discussion about it being best to be honest with the children. They prayed as a group for the accused’s health and wisdom in relation to telling the children,” Rogers added.

Defendant went to hospital complaining of diarrhea and nausea

Two days after the lunch, Erin Patterson went to the hospital complaining of diarrhea and nausea. By then, medical staff had diagnosed her guests as suffering death cap poisoning.

Erin Patterson told authorities that she had cooked with a mixture of fresh mushrooms bought from a supermarket and dried mushrooms bought from an Asian food store. She could not identify the Asian business.

Doctors insisted that Erin Patterson’s two children, then aged 9 and 14, be tested because their mother said they had eaten beef Wellington leftovers.

Erin Patterson said the children were safe because she had scraped the pastry and mushrooms from the steak. She explained the children didn’t like mushrooms.

“The accused became teary and said she didn’t want to involve the kids,” Rogers said.

“She did not appear to be concerned so much about the children’s health, but rather about stressing them out,” Rogers added.

Rogers said Erin Patterson had not eaten poisonous mushrooms and had not fed her children the lunch leftovers.

Health authorities regarded poisonings as an isolated incident

Health authorities treated the poisonings as an isolated incident and no mushrooms were recalled, the prosecutor said.

The trial is expected to continue for six weeks. She is charged with three counts of murder and one of attempted murder. Murder carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment and attempted murder carries a maximum 25 years in prison.