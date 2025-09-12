Islamophobic incidents in Australia 'skyrocketed' since Israel-Hamas war, envoy reports

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Anti-Muslim incidents have “skyrocketed” across Australia since the Israel-Hamas war began nearly two years ago, the country’s special envoy to combat Islamophobia said. The envoy, Aftab Malik, handed his first report to the government on Friday.

The report’s 54 recommendations include a review of counterterrorism laws and procedures to investigate potential discrimination.

Malik also recommended a wide-ranging inquiry into Islamophobia to investigate its main drivers and potential discrimination in government policies.

“The reality is that Islamophobia in Australia has been persistent, at times ignored and other times denied, but never fully addressed,” Malik told reporters.

Islamophobia had intensified since the al-Qaida attacks on the United States on Sept. 11, 2001, and had become entrenched, he said.

Islamophobic incidents in person had increased by 150% — and by 250% online — since Hamas' attack on Israel in 2023, Malik said.

“Since Oct. 7, 2023, Islamophobic incidents have skyrocketed,” Malik said.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his government would “carefully consider” Malik’s recommendations.

“The targeting of Australians based on their religious beliefs is not only an attack on them, but it’s an attack on our core values,” Albanese said.

“We must stamp out the hate, fear and prejudice that drives Islamophobia and division in our society,” he added.

The government has acknowledged steep rises in both Islamophobic and antisemitic incidents in Australia since the Israeli-Hamas war began.

Jillian Segal was appointed envoy to combat antisemitism in July 2024 and Malik began his three-year role in October.

Segal recommended, in her first report two months ago, that Australian universities lose government funding unless they address attacks on Jewish students, and that potential immigrants be screened for political affiliations.

According to the 2021 Australian Census, 3.2% of the Australian population is Muslim.