Police say man killed retired Auburn University professor at a public park

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A retired veterinary professor at Auburn University was killed over the weekend while walking her dog at a popular park in Auburn, Alabama, authorities said.

Julie Gard Schnuelle, 59, was attacked and killed Saturday morning in Kiesel Park, located about 5 miles (8 kilometers) from campus, according to the Auburn Police Department. She had gone to the park to walk her dog, WRBL reported.

The sprawling park has a popular dog park and 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) of walking trails.

Police said Gard Schnuelle's body was found in a wooded area within the park and that her red Ford F-150 truck was missing. Police did not disclose how Gard Schnuelle was killed. Lee County Coroner Daniel Sexton told news outlets that her injuries were consistent with sharp force trauma.

Police on Sunday arrested Harold Rashad Dabney III and charged him with two counts of capital murder. Court documents indicated investigators believe Dabney killed Gard Schnuelle during an attempted kidnapping and theft. He is being held without bond.

Police did not immediately indicate what led them to Dabney other than to say they responded to a report of a suspicious person and officers made observations that “led them to believe Dabney had involvement with the homicide.”

Andrew Stanley, a defense attorney appointed to represent Dabney, declined to comment Monday, noting they were in the early stages of the case.

Gard Schnuelle, a large animal veterinarian, was a 1996 graduate of the veterinary school and was a faculty member from 2003 until her retirement in 2021, serving as a professor of theriogenology. She had recently served as Area Veterinarian in Charge with the U.S. Department of Agriculture for Alabama and Mississippi. She remained active with the veterinary school even after her retirement.

“Dr. Gard Schnuelle was a beloved educator, mentor, researcher and colleague whose passion for teaching, dedication to students, and commitment to theriogenology earned the respect and admiration of all who knew her,” Auburn University said in a statement.

“Dr. Gard Schnuelle’s legacy of compassion, scholarship and service will continue to inspire generations of veterinarians,” the statement also read.

Gard Schunuelle’s dog was found safe and returned to her family, WRBL reported.