Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Tropical Storm Gabrielle has formed in the Atlantic Ocean, forecasters say

Tropical Storm Gabrielle has formed far from land in the Atlantic Ocean

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 17 September 2025 11:38 EDT

Tropical Storm Gabrielle formed Wednesday in the Atlantic Ocean but was far from land, forecasters said.

Gabrielle was centered over 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometers) east of the Northern Leeward Islands, with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (72 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said. The “poorly defined” tropical storm was moving to the north-northwest at 22 mph (35 kph), forecasters said.

The weather service predicted little change in strength over the next couple of days but said the storm could intensify over the weekend.

There were no watches or warnings in effect, and no hazards affecting land. Gabrielle was expected to remain over open waters for the next several days.

This year's Atlantic hurricane season has been relatively quiet, with no named storms for about three weeks and only one named hurricane. Experts say there's a few reasons for that, but it doesn't mean dangerous systems won't form later.

The Atlantic hurricane season ends Nov. 30.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in