Tropical Storm Lorenzo forms in the Atlantic Ocean and isn't threatening land

Forecasters say Tropical Storm Lorenzo has formed in the central tropical Atlantic Ocean and isn't threatening land

Via AP news wire
Monday 13 October 2025 08:53 EDT
Tropical Weather-Lorenzo
Tropical Weather-Lorenzo (NOAA)

Tropical Storm Lorenzo formed Monday in the central tropical Atlantic Ocean and isn't threatening land, forecasters said.

The storm was located about 1,095 miles (1,762 kilometers) west of the Cape Verde Islands and had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (72 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said. It was moving northwest at 17 mph (27 kph).

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect.

The storm was expected to turn northward on Tuesday, with some gradual intensification possible by midweek, forecasters said. The forecast track through Saturday shows Lorenzo staying out in the ocean and away from land.

