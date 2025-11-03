Endangered loggerhead sea turtle released to Atlantic Ocean from Florida beach

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An endangered loggerhead sea turtle was released Monday morning into the Atlantic Ocean from a Florida beach nearly three months after being hit by a boat.

The adult female, named Swim Shady, returned the wild behind the Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach, just north of Palm Beach.

Dr. Heather Barron, the center's chief science officer and veterinarian, said such occasions bring a lot of joy to the community.

““It’s a beautiful day out here today, and not surprising there were a lot of people who showed up for the event," Barron said. "I think people really identify with that sense of going home and freedom and recovering from illness or injury.”

The reptile weighed about 268 pounds (122 kilograms) in August when Inwater Research Group found her stranded with buoyancy issues following a boat strike off Port St. Lucie, officials said.

“Boat strikes for sea turtles are very common, particularly this time of year because we are reaching the end of the mating season, but back then in August the mating system was going strong," Barron said. “A lot of humans who are out there enjoying the summer fun as well don’t see the turtles and inadvertently hit them.”

Rescuers found during Swim Shady's evaluation that she was carrying eggs, had limited vision in one eye and was anemic. The turtle underwent surgery to remove a loose piece of carapace, the upper part of her shell and recovered with antibiotics and supportive care.

The turtle's recovery was sponsored by a travel gear company, which held a contest to select her name.