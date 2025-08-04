Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tropical Storm Dexter churns in the Atlantic, but it's expected to move away from the US coast

A tropical storm is churning in the western Atlantic Ocean, but forecasters say it is expected to move away from the U.S. coast and stay north of Bermuda

Via AP news wire
Monday 04 August 2025 06:45 EDT
Tropical Weather
Tropical Weather (NOAA)

A tropical storm churned Monday in the western Atlantic Ocean, but forecasters say it was expected to move away from the U.S. coast and stay north of Bermuda.

Tropical Storm Dexter is the fourth named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season. It formed late Sunday and was heading east-northeast Monday, with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (72 kph), the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said.

Dexter was located about 255 miles (410 kilometers) northwest of Bermuda. No coastal watches or warnings were in effect. Some slight strengthening of the storm was forecast during the next few days.

