Judge to hear arguments as the man convicted of killing Laken Riley seeks a new trial

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Venezuelan man convicted of killing Georgia nursing student Laken Riley is set to appear in court Friday, where a judge will hear arguments on his request for a new trial.

Jose Ibarra was convicted in November 2024 of murder and other crimes in Riley's death nine months earlier. Ibarra, 28, had entered the U.S. illegally in 2022 and was allowed to stay while he pursued his immigration case. Riley’s killing heightened tensions in the national debate over immigration.

The first bill President Donald Trump signed upon taking office last year, the Laken Riley Act, was inspired by the 22-year-old's killing. It requires the detention of people who are in the country without authorization and are accused of theft and violent crimes.

Prosecutors said Ibarra encountered Riley while she was running on the University of Georgia campus in Athens on Feb. 22, 2024, and killed her during a struggle. Riley was a student at Augusta University College of Nursing, which has a campus in Athens, about 70 miles (115 kilometers) east of Atlanta.

Ibarra's lawyers argue that his constitutional rights were violated by the judge's denial of a request for a delay so the defense could have an expert review key evidence and by the admission of cellphone evidence the defense sought to exclude. They are asking that his guilty verdict and life sentence be vacated and that he be granted a new trial.

Under Georgia law, a notice of appeal must be filed within 30 days of a conviction becoming final, which is the date of sentencing or the date of the denial of a motion for a new trial, whichever is later. Therefore, the filing of a motion for new trial effectively extends the deadline to file an appeal.

Ibarra's trial attorneys filed a motion for a new trial within weeks of his conviction. New lawyers have since taken over his case and filed an amended motion for a new trial earlier this month.

Friday's arguments will be held before Clarke County Superior Court Judge H. Patrick Haggard, who heard and decided Ibarra's case after Ibarra waived his right to a jury trial.

Before trial, Ibarra's lawyers had asked the judge not to allow evidence stemming from the search of two cellphones the state believed belonged to Ibarra. They argued that the search warrants used to seize and search the phones were not valid because police lacked probable cause to obtain the warrants. Haggard rejected those arguments.

Ibarra's trial attorneys had also asked the judge to exclude evidence and expert testimony based on the use of TrueAllele Casework, software that is used to analyze DNA. After an expert told defense attorneys she would need six weeks to review the data and complete a report, they asked the judge to delay a hearing set a few weeks before trial and, therefore, the trial. The judge ultimately proceeded with the trial as scheduled.