Watch live Villa Park protest ahead of Maccabi Tel Aviv Europa League match
Warning: This livefeed may contain offensive language and scenes viewers may find distressing.
Watch live at the scene outside of Villa Park as thousands protest Aston Villa’s match against Maccabi Tel Aviv.
Demonstrators have already been stationed outside the stadium hours before the game commences on Thursday (6 November), with many wielding flags, signs and banners.
Multiple groups, including Palestine Solidarity Campaign have called for the match, which kicks off at 8pm, to be cancelled. A petition launched by the group calling for the game to be scrapped has reached over 26,000 signatures.
The group claims that Maccabi Tel Aviv has been directly involved in Israel’s war on Gaza by sending “care packages” to Israeli soldiers serving in the military.
Last month, fans of the Israeli team were banned from attending the Europa League away match due to safety worries. West Midlands Police raised concern to the city council about its ability to deal with potential protests.
The force classified the game as “high risk”, following “violent clashes and hate crime offences” that occurred around their Europa League match against Ajax in Amsterdam last year.
It has been granted section 60 stop-and-search powers and plan to deploy more than 700 officers around Villa Park to deal with potential unrest.
Sir Keir Starmer said it was “wrong” to ban Maccabi Tel Aviv fans, and said that it was the police’s job to “ensure all football fans can enjoy the game, without fear of violence or intimidation”.
