Overhead and on target: AP photographers use robotic and remote cameras to deliver striking photos
Bookmark
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks
Images in this gallery were captured using robotic and remote camera technology by Associated Press photographers. In the weeks leading up to the Milan Cortina Olympics, a three-person robotics team spent countless hours installing and testing systems in remote venues, positioning cameras in places once out of reach. It marked the team’s first time operating across such distant and widely spread locations. At the hockey venue, photographers crawled into the goal to position and test a remote camera, refining the angle for the shot.
___
AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics
Thank you for registering
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks