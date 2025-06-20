Watch live: MPs cast final vote for assisted dying bill
Watch live as MPs debate and vote on the controversial assisted dying bill for the terminally ill in the House of Commons on Friday (20 June).
The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill is back for its third reading today - the first time MPs will vote on the overall piece of legislation since a historic yes vote last year.
In November, MPs gave the proposal their initial backing, with 330 MPs voting in favour and 275 against.
If the new amendments are voted through, the Bill - which allows terminally ill adults to get medical assistance to end their own lives - will go through to the next stage in the House of Lords.
Since last year, more than a dozen MPs who backed or abstained on the Bill have said they were now likely to oppose it, with critics claiming that the Bill does not have enough protections and has been rushed through
In a last-minute letter to all MPs on Thursday (19 June), Labour MPs Markus Campbell-Savours, Kanishka Narayan, Paul Foster and Jonathan Hinder said: “The Bill presented to MPs in November has been fundamentally changed. This is not the safest Bill in the world.
“It is weaker than the one first laid in front of MPs and has been drastically weakened.”
