Pakistan's president says terrorist attacks won't end friendship with China

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari said Wednesday that his country's friendship with China has “gone through ups and downs” but it won't be broken down by terrorist attacks.

“Pakistan and China will always be friends, all-weather friends,” he said at the opening of talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. “No matter how many terrors, how many issues crop up in the world, I will stand, Pakistan people will stand with the people of China.”

Thousands of Chinese workers work in Pakistan on road and other infrastructure projects under China's multibillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative, which aims to improve trade routes and deepen China’s ties with the rest of the world. Chinese workers have been among those targeted in attacks in recent years, including seven who died last year in two separate attacks that raised renewed alarm in China.

Zardari arrived in China Tuesday on a four-day visit that will also take him to the wintry northeastern city of Harbin for the opening ceremony of the 9th Asian Winter Games.

He said that many forces are trying to disturb the relationship between the two countries by launching attacks on “Chinese brothers.”

Xi said that China and Pakistan have an enduring friendship and have set a model for relations between two countries by advancing the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and cooperation in various fields.

A Chinese-funded $230 million airport, the largest in Pakistan, started operations last month in the coastal city of Gwadar in Baluchistan province, where a separatist group has launched multiple attacks targeting many groups including Chinese.

A shipping port in Gwadar is the end of the envisioned economic corridor, which would cross the length of Pakistan to link the western Chinese region of Xinjiang with the Arabian Sea.

“The Chinese side is willing to work with the Pakistani side to move forward hand-in-hand on our respective paths of modernization,” Xi said.

The start of operations at the airport was delayed from last year after a surge in attacks in Baluchistan.