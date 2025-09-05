Asia will get a prime view of this weekend's total lunar eclipse

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The year’s second total lunar eclipse is coming up fast, and this time Asia will have the best seats in the cosmos.

Earth’s shadow will obscure this weekend’s full moon as the home planet lines up perfectly between the moon and the sun. Totality will last a lengthy one hour and 22 minutes. The entire show — starting with the first dusky bite of the moon — will span more than five hours.

The shorter total lunar eclipse in March offered prime viewing in the Americas. But the upcoming spectacle — called a blood moon because of its red shadowy hue — unfolds on the opposite side of the world Sunday night and early Monday, local time.

The entire eclipse will be visible in Asia — from Saudi Arabia to the Philippines, as far north as the Arctic Ocean all the way down to Antarctica — as well as parts of East Africa and the western half of Australia. The rest of Africa and Australia, as well as Europe, will be treated to some but not all of the action. Tidbits will be visible from the Brazilian coast and part of Alaska.

The moon’s vanishing act will be followed two weeks later by a partial solar eclipse visible from New Zealand, a sliver of Australia and Antarctica.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.