AP photos from Asia in 2024 show changes in government, natural disasters and moments of joy
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Dozens of Rohingya refugees stood huddled on the remains of a ship days after it capsized at sea, seeing the Indonesian coast guard vessel that was approaching for a miraculous rescue. An Associated Press photographer was on deck to capture the moment, as others were at scenes of political turmoil, sudden tragedy and age-old traditions that played out across Asia in 2024.
AP photojournalists witnessed mass movements across Asia change governments, from student protests in Bangladesh that forced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign and flee the country, to Korean lawmakers and citizens gathering at the National Assembly to reject President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law.
They recorded the toll of massive floods that struck countries including Nepal, Indonesia and the Philippines.
And they documented moments of joy as people gathered in celebrations: a rider in Inner Mongolia performing on horseback at a sports festival, thousands gathering to observe the Hindu festival of Holi and Pope Francis' historic tour of the Indo-Pacific.
From the overthrow of a government to a leaf delicate cut into a work of art, this gallery records the region's biggest events of the year and the small things that defined life for its people.