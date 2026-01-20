ASEAN won't endorse election in military-ruled Myanmar, Malaysia says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations will not endorse elections in military-ruled Myanmar, Malaysia’s foreign minister said Tuesday, citing concerns over the lack of inclusive and free participation.

Myanmar’s military-backed political party appeared headed for a parliamentary majority after the second round of voting earlier this month in the country's first general election since the army ousted a civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021. The takeover triggered widespread opposition that has grown into a civil war.

Human rights and opposition groups say the polls were neither free nor fair and are an effort by the military to legitimize its rule.

Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan told Parliament that ASEAN leaders decided at their summit in October not to send observers to Myanmar because conditions for a credible election were not met, though some member countries chose to do so individually. Myanmar's Information Ministry said last month that ASEAN members Cambodia and Vietnam were among several nations that sent observers.

Mohamad Hasan said ASEAN has made clear that the election must be conducted with comprehensive and free participation, rather than being held in phases or under restrictive conditions that bar certain candidates.

“We didn't send observers and by virtue of that, we don't certify the election,” he said. His comments were the first clear statement from the 11-member regional bloc that it will not recognize election results.

ASEAN has repeatedly urged Myanmar’s military government to implement a peace plan that it had agreed on, which includes ending violence, allowing humanitarian access and holding inclusive dialogue with all parties. ASEAN suspended Myanmar’s military leaders from attending its summits but such efforts have been limited by divisions in the bloc, with some favoring engagement and others urging stronger pressure on Myanmar generals.

Final results for all seats in national and regional legislatures are expected to be announced this month.