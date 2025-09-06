Photos highlights from the US Open Women’s Final as Aryna Sabalenka claims historic victory

NewsPhotos highlights from the US Open Women’s Final as Aryna Sabalenka claims historic victoryFrank Franklin Ii,Yuki Iwamura,Seth WenigSaturday 06 September 2025 18:40 EDTPhotos highlights from the US Open Women’s Final as Aryna Sabalenka claims historic victoryShow all 15 Aryna Sabalenka won her second consecutive U.S. Open title, defeating Amanda Anisimova to claim her fourth Grand Slam title. ___More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennisThis is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.More aboutAryna SabalenkaAmanda AnisimovaNew YorkGrand Slam