AP PHOTOS: Artists in this former pasta factory preserve Italian opera traditions

A faded, four-story building that was once a pasta factory now houses the warehouse and bustling workshop of the Rome Opera House. The building is home to a trove of scenic backdrops and 70,000 costumes from over a century of performances.
This year, the opera house’s costume designers, tailors and seamstresses have working to reconstruct the original outfits of Giacomo Puccini’s Opera “Tosca.” It is a tale of passion and deception set in Rome in the 1800s, featuring a dark-haired beauty forced to commit murder to protect her dignity and the man she loves. This year marks the 125th anniversary of its first-ever performance.
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
