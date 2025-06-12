Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
1 soldier dead, another injured in Fort Campbell helicopter training incident

Military officials say one soldier was killed and another was injured in a helicopter training incident at Fort Campbell in Kentucky

Via AP news wire
Thursday 12 June 2025 11:43 EDT
Military-Helicopter Incident
Military-Helicopter Incident (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

One soldier was killed and another was injured in a helicopter training incident at Fort Campbell, military officials announced Thursday.

The incident involving two service members happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Fort Campbell training area, the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) said in a release. Emergency services responded, and one soldier was confirmed dead while the other was taken to Blanchfield Army Community Hospital and was in stable condition, officials said.

The soldiers’ names are being withheld until 24 hours after next of kin notifications. The incident is under investigation.

In March 2023, two HH-60 Black Hawk helicopters assigned to the 101st Airborne collided during a nighttime training flight about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of Fort Campbell, killing all nine soldiers aboard. The Fort Campbell Army post is located along the Kentucky-Tennessee border.

