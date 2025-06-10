Argentina's Supreme Court upholds prison sentence for ex-President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner
Argentina’s Supreme Court has upheld the six-year prison sentence on corruption charges for former President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner
De Kirchner governed for eight years after succeeding her husband in 2007. Under her watch, Argentina became notorious for its unbridled state spending and massive budget deficits. She had asked the court for a review of the prison sentence.
Tuesday's court decision means that Fernández de Kirchner will not be able to compete in September for a seat in the legislature in the country’s capital, as she had announced.