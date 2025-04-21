Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Photos: Argentina reacts to Pope's Francis' death

Via AP news wire
Monday 21 April 2025 10:13 EDT

Bells tolled in churches in his native Argentina as news spread around the world after the announcement that Pope Francis had died at age 88. He was the first Latin American pontiff and charmed the world with his humble style and concern for the poor.

Associated Press photographers in Buenos Aires, where Francis was born, are capturing the reaction to the pontiff's death.

