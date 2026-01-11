Wildfires in south Argentina rip through nearly 12,000 hectares of forest, threatening communities

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Raging wildfires in the Argentine Patagonia have blazed through nearly 12,000 hectares of scrubland and planted and native forests, threatening local communities, according to firefighting authorities in a report published Sunday.

The fires started almost a week ago in the Andean region of the Argentine province of Chubut and are putting a power plant and a school at risk as well as affecting rural properties.

The causes of the fires have not yet been established, but Chubut Gov. Ignacio Torres told journalists on Thursday there are indications that one of the biggest active fires was deliberately set.

“The wretches who started the fire are going to end up in jail,” Torres said, while announcing a reward of 50 million pesos (approximately $34,000) for anyone who provides information about the incident.

Volunteer firefighter Jorge Aranea in El Hoyo was battling to control the flames on Friday.

“It’s sad to see everything burning. And sometimes you do what you can and it’s not enough. What’s happening is terrible,” he said.

Saturday on X, Chilean President Gabriel Boric offered to help the Argentine government combat the active fire fronts.

Chief-of-staff and spokesperson for the Argentine executive branch Manuel Adorni said on Sunday that 295 firefighters have been deployed for the firefighting operation, which includes 15 aerial resources, fire engines and logistical support from the Armed Forces.

In addition to the fire in Chubut, there are active wildfires in the Patagonian province of Neuquen, according to the Federal Emergency Agency. Santa Cruz and Rio Negro have said their fires have been contained, although they remain under emergency status.

The wildfires come a year after the worst blazes in decades devastated tens of thousands of hectares in the Patagonia region, destroying dozens of homes and leaving one person dead.

Firefighting efforts have been hampered by drought conditions and strong winds, while massive columns of smoke have reduced visibility for responders.

Wildfires are common during the austral summer season due to the combination of high temperatures, strong winds and drought that prevail between December and March.

Maxi Jonas in El Hoyo contributed to this report.