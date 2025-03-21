World Glacier Day: Trekking the blue ice of Perito Moreno in Argentina

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A creak, a thunderous roar, and then the plunge: Argentina’s Perito Moreno Glacier calves several times a day, as hundreds of visitors strain to see which side it will break off and capture the moment on their screens.

The event, known as calving, is a normal occurrence, said Victoria Pacheco, a tour guide in El Calafate, in Argentina’s Patagonia region, during a hike three days before the inaugural World Glacier Day on Friday. Declared by the U.N. General Assembly in 2022, the March 21 celebration aims to promote the conservation of glaciers, a crucial source of drinking water.

Summer draws tourists to viewpoints just 500 meters (1,600 feet) from Perito Moreno, offering panoramic views of the glacier against the Andes. Many also embark on guided treks, donning crampons and helmets to explore the glacier’s rolling terrain and peer into centuries-old, deep blue crevasses.

Marcia Fortuna, a 46-year-old from Santa Fe, Argentina, recently explored the region’s glaciers, visiting Upsala and Spegazzini. “It’s tiring but worth it,” she said, describing the experience as “beautiful and awe-inspiring.”

While there are no definitive studies showing significant changes in Perito Moreno, experienced guides like Pacheco report a visible decline in the glacier's ice. The glacier’s famous ice dam last formed in 2018, when the ice pushed against the Magallanes Peninsula, temporarily blocking a section of the lake before eventually collapsing.

When the glacier ruptures, it creates a stunning natural spectacle, described by National Geographic as a “thunderous, slow-motion drama” as massive ice towers topple into the water, sending waves rippling across the lake.

According to UNESCO, glaciers are “fragile mirrors” of climate change, reflecting rising global temperatures through their retreat and ice loss. The organization warns that unless greenhouse gas emissions are curbed, half of the world’s glaciers could disappear by 2100, threatening freshwater supplies and ecosystems.

The UN warns that glaciers worldwide are melting “faster than ever.” It designated March 21 as World Glacier Day, highlighting their crucial role in freshwater supply and urging conservation efforts.

