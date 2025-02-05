Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Argentina's president bans gender-affirming care for people under age 18

Argentina's president says he has banned gender-affirming care for people under age 18

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 05 February 2025 17:49 EST

Argentina’s president has signed a decree banning gender-affirming care for people under age 18, a presidential spokesperson said Wednesday.

The announcement comes days after a massive mobilization of the LGBTQ+ collective in repudiation of President Javier Milei’s speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos last week, during which he slammed “wokeism,” feminism and referred to homosexuals as “pedophiles."

Presidential spokesperson Manuel Adorni in a statement to the press announced the repeal of a 2012 gender identity law provision allowing such practices with parental or guardian consent.

“Gender ideology taken to the extreme and applied to children by force or psychological coercion simply constitutes child abuse,” the government of the far-right president said in a subsequent statement. “Children do not have the cognitive maturity to make decisions about irreversible processes.”

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

