Democrat Kim Schrier wins reelection to US House in Washington
Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier has won a fourth term in Washington
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier won a fourth term Thursday in Washington, beating Republican Carmen Goers in a district made up of a mix of wealthy Seattle exurbs and central Washington farmland.
The 8th District seat had always been held by the GOP before Schrier, a pediatrician, took office in 2019. She survived a series of somewhat close races since then before facing Goers this year.
Schrier has combined progressive stances, such as protecting abortion rights, with an emphasis on securing highway money or funding for specialty crop research facilities. The Washington Farm Bureau endorsed her this year.
Goers, a commercial banker, said she was running to tamp down inflation, stop further regulation of American businesses, support law enforcement and cut back on crime. She also promised to “go to war with the Department of Education,” saying that instead of learning reading, writing and math, children are being “caught in the culture wars of the progressive left.”